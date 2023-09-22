We're getting a "cozy" and "heartwarming" Lord of the Rings game from the movies' SFX designer sometime next year.

On September 22, Private Division - mainly known as the publisher of Hades and The Outer Worlds - announced that it was working with the special effects and prop house Weta Workshop to release a brand new Lord of the Rings game called Tales of the Shire. The upcoming cozy game will be set in Middle-earth and inspired by J.R.R Tolkien's books - it'll also release on PC and consoles sometime in 2024.

To announce the game, Private Division released a teaser trailer which gives us the tiniest glimpse of the upcoming title. In the video, we see someone painting in a journal surrounded by the coziest things you can imagine. In the journal, we can see a character, as well as lots of other concept art that gives us the general vibe of Tales of the Shire.

Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming new The Lord of the Rings™ game by Wētā Workshop and Private Division. Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/CvDnRXyMQNSeptember 21, 2023 See more

We don't have any other context for the game, but since it's being described as "cozy", and farming/life sims are all the rage right now, we're going to guess that it could be something similar to Stardew Valley, but with a Hobbit twist.

Although there's still a lot to learn about this game, it seems fans of Lord of the Rings and cozy games are already excited to learn more about the project. "SO TALES OF THE SHIRE HUH! COSY HOBBIT GAME?! IS THIS MADE FOR ME?!" one Twitter user posted following the game's reveal. "Tales of the Shire is now my most anticipated game of 2024!", another said , despite not knowing very much about it at all right now.