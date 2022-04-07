Knowing where to find Mayor Week's basement in Weird West is important when you reach a mission to question him. You'll be heading to Galen's Crossing to ask about your missing husband and there are several ways it can play out. The basement option isn't an obvious objective though, because there's no info on where the basement is, and for us we didn't even get told about it. We just already knew it existed.

However, the option to find Mayor Week's Basement in Weird West is the best possible outcome for this mission in terms of your reputation. The other choices can involve big conflicts, possible murder or innocents, and a big dent in your reputation, so finding a way underground really is the best option. Below, we'll cover all the steps of the Mayor Weeks mission, what branches there are and what they lead to, as well as how to get the best possible outcome via the hidden basement.

We've also got some Weird West tips if you need more general help with the game.

1. Translate the Relayogram

(Image credit: Devolver)

The Mayor Weeks objective is really the first proper story mission for Jane Bell after the game's opening. You just have to earn the $300 needed to translate the mysterious Relayogram. When you do, you'll discover your husband was taken to Galen's Crossing as part of a 'cattle shipment'. That sets up your next step: travelling to the Mayor and asking what the hell is going on?

2. Head to Galen's Crossing

(Image credit: Devolver)

Galen's Crossing is just north east of Grackle in the Hacienda Plains, so head out there. The good news here is that this should a combat free mission if you play it right. So roll up to the front door and flash the Relayogram to get through the gate. Once inside you can wander freely without any trouble, apart from certain buildings where you'll enter a 'trespassing' state. We'll come back to those later.

3. Speak to the Mayor

(Image credit: Devolver)

You'll find the mayor inside the big house, sitting at the end of the long table. You can ask about the relayogram or your husband, but either way the conversation will see the mayor offer you a deal for the information he has, and this initially leaves you with three options:

Agree to the deal Threaten to take his information by force Think on it

Obviously, using force isn't a good idea considering the amount of guards around. If you agree to the deal, the mayor will tell you he wants the deeds to Brush Creek Farm, a nearby location. This will involve getting the deeds from a safe, and while it can be done stealthy, it involves sneaking into the farm house cellar to get the safe combination, then getting into a locked room upstairs - either by finding and using the farmhouse key you can find in the barn, or via lockpicks. A lot can go wrong and your reputation will go down if you kill any of the people there. Your reputation will also go down even if you get the deed without any trouble, as helping the clearly evil mayor makes you look bad.

The best option here, then, is to choose the dialogue option to 'think on it' and leave.

4. Where to find Mayor Week's basement

(Image credit: Devolver)

When you leave the mayor you're still free to explore the area, so head to the building in the north west with 'Week's Royal Tobacco' on the wall. There's a trap door in the northwesternmost room, but entering this building counts as trespassing - if you get caught and ignore the warnings, you'll either have to escape and never come back, or go to jail where you can either pay a fine or wait it out. So it's time to get sneaky.

While the windows at the back seem closer and easier to reach the trapdoor room from, you actually get a clearer view coming in from the front, that makes it safer to see and dodge guards.

However you want, reach the trapdoor and head into the basement.

(Image credit: Devolver)

In the basement you'll find Marion Keen who you can ask about your missing husband. They'll tell you he's being held in Quickbend and you'll want to speak to someone called Essex Mast. Releasing Marion will also earn you a 'friend for life' who can help you in battle randomly later, so let them out while you're there.

(Image credit: Devolver)

If you return to the mayor now, you'll be able to say you know about the prisoner in the basement and threaten to tell the law. If you do that then the Mayor will cough up the same info as Marion did, but you've got the info either way and speaking to Marion and releasing them is the nicer resolution.

Now, it's time to set out for Quickbend and find Essex Mast...