Watch the Velvet Buzzsaw trailer and check out the best bewildered reactions so far

The trailer for Velvet Buzzsaw has pushed it from "yet another Netflix exclusive that Netflix never talks about" to instant internet gold. The darkly comedic horror film from many of the same folks behind Nightcrawler (including writer/director Dan Gilroy and star Jake Gyllenhall) is way weirder than anybody had expected. Though that's usually better than being unexpectedly normal, Velvet Buzzsaw's special brand of unhinged horror has struck Twitter users in a special way.

You can check out the whole trailer yourself right here, but you may want to give it a miss if you're sensitive to spoilers; it seems to show a lot of the movie, including some apparent character deaths. But if you're just in it for grasping murderous monkey arms like the rest of us, watch away.

It's a bit of a slow start, but then it takes a turn...

My trailer-viewing experience in tweet form:"Wow, this looks quirky and bizarre. How refreshing! And I love Malkovich and Jake Gyllenhaal. Is it 'Jillenhall'? Or 'Gih-lenhall, because I can see either way being OH MY GOD WHAT THE FUCK???"January 10, 2019

Wasn’t expecting that pic.twitter.com/Rji3qRM6rbJanuary 10, 2019

Rendered speechless by the trippy murder paintings, many Twitter users reverted to the most fundamental means of communication: memes.

Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) pic.twitter.com/SPQUTeb09RJanuary 10, 2019

Others attempted to process what they just witnessed with the help of some perspective shifting.

Still struggling to figure out how the same actor from Brokeback Mountain and Nightcrawler can also deliver performances like Okja and whatever that was we just saw in the Velvet Buzzsaw trailerJanuary 10, 2019

(filling out complicated application, pen hovers over the blank space left for "Religion" for just a moment before writing "The trailer for Dan Gilroy's VELVET BUZZSAW")January 10, 2019

Yep. This. Exactly. Now I’m off to find a Care Bears trailer because this one is haunted.January 10, 2019

In short:

WHY ISN'T IT OUT ALREADY!!??? pic.twitter.com/subgQK6HsEJanuary 10, 2019