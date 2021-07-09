Watch the latest episode of Totally Rated season 2, featuring the new Nintendo Switch

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, presents a weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you all the hottest opinions on games and tech. You can watch the latest episode right now, right here.

This week, the second episode of season 2, takes a deep dive into Nintendo's announcement of its new and improved Nintendo Switch.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch OLED is more of an upgrade than a whole new console, giving gamers a bigger screen, a wider kickstand, improved speakers, and a black and white colorway, along with a new dock that includes a built-in wired LAN port. It's not the Nintendo Switch Pro we've been hearing rumors about for months, but a better screen is never a bad thing for a handheld. The Nintendo Switch OLED will be released on October 8 for $349/£309. It will almost certainly sell like Japanese hotcakes, so if the new improvements are enough to part you from your coin, get your Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order sorted.

Also in this episode is A Plague Tale: Innocence, which is getting a chance at a new life on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. If you already own the game on Xbox One you get to upgrade your copy for free, while PS+ Subscribers who have access to a PS5 can add the game to their library as part of July's free games.

Totally Rated also takes a look at the Sony Xperia 1 Mark 3 phone, and chats iPhone 13 Pro rumors.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Friday.