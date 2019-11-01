Watch Hideo Kojima talk Death Stranding, movies, and more at a BAFTA panel

Update: The panel's over, but you catch the whole thing via the VOD recording above. Or you can skip right to the best part, where Hideo Kojima talks about the idea he has for his next game.

Hideo Kojima loves talking about video games and movies, and we love listening to Hideo Kojima talk to video games and movies, so let's all watch a panel where he talks about video games and movies. The BAFTA panel's full title is Death Stranding: Bridging the Worlds of Film and Games, and you can catch it right here when it starts at 7:30 PM GMT / 3:30 pm EDT / 12:30 pm PDT.

The panel will be a discussion between Hideo Kojima and his good pal Nicolas Winding Refn, the director of Drive, Valhalla Rising (which also features Death Stranding star Mads Mikkelsen), and The Neon Demon. Refn has some additional skin in the game because Kojima Productions used his likeness (though not his performance) for the Death Stranding character named Heartman, a person who dies and is automatically revived every 21 minutes .

This will be Kojima's first public appearance since reviews of Death Stranding started disseminating across the internet. Glancing at our Death Stranding review round-up , there's been some major division amongst critics. Our own Death Stranding review arrived at a score of 3.5 stars out of 5. Here's a snippet:

"Death Stranding does have its moments though, despite the overall monotony of its principal activity. The groundbreaking visuals create a beautiful world, and there’s an incredible atmosphere when you reach a great view, or take a moment bathe in the glory of the snow crusted mountain you’ve just scaled. When the setting, progress and music combine it is a mood. If nothing else I’m a Low Roar fan now having played 70 odd hours of possibly the most expensive interactive music video ever made."

It will be interesting to see if Kojima responds to any of the reviews' praise or criticism, or if he steers clear of the topic.