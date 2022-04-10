Watch Dogs gets its own manga series

Love Watch Dogs? Love manga? This should be good news for you, then - a new manga series based upon Ubisoft's gritty hi-tech series is out next week.

Debuting in Japanese via Kurage Bunch (opens in new tab) on April 12, the series - published by Shinchousha - will be written by Shirato Seiichi (Princess Principal) and drawn by Kamo Syuhei (Gangsta: Cursed) (thanks, Anime News Network (opens in new tab)).

Although all the tweets about the series clearly reference the manga's roots as a Ubisoft video game, as yet there's no information on who - or even if - anyone involved in the games is also contributing to the manga.

"A new manga series based on the Watch Dogs video game series by Ubisoft titled "Watch Dogs Tokyo" drawn by Kamo Syuhei & written by Shirato Seiichi will start on Kurage Bunch website on April 12, 2022," tweeted Manga Mogura RE, including an accompanying image.

"It will be about a special new infrastructure system from a company called Bloom Japan used by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to change people's lives. However this new system does in fact also harbor a great darkness," Mogura added.

For anyone familiar with the games, the new location will be immediately apparent, as the first game took place in a near-future vision of Chicago, whilst the second and third installments took us to San Francisco and London, UK, respectively. That likely means that the Tokyo story will be entirely new to the series, and may even introduce us to new characters, too.

The latest update for the third installment of the game series, Watch Dogs: Legion, was released back in January, but even though the game was only released 15 short months ago, Ubisoft confirmed that update 5.6 would be its last (opens in new tab).

"We couldn't be prouder of the game we've created, and we appreciate all of you who've joined us on this journey in London over the year. We look forward to seeing more of your adventures in Legion!" the team said.

Don't forget that comic publisher Behemoth has also released a series of Watch Dogs: Legion comic books (opens in new tab)which began rolling out in November 2021.