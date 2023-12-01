How to watch Doctor Who Wild Blue Yonder online: stream 60th anniversary episode 2 from anywhere

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are here and the first episode, The Star Beast, more than lived up to expectations with David Tennant and Catherine Tate reuniting for new adventures in the Tardis. Episode 2, Wild Blue Yonder, will see the pair flung across time and space, finding themselves materializing on a seemingly abandoned spaceship.

Doctor Who 60th anniversary episode 2 Date: Saturday, December 2 Time: 6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 3.30am AEST (Dec 3)

Much of the plot of episode two is being kept under wraps, but Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has described Wild Blue Yonder as "weird" and "scary", with the sneak peak making it seem a long way from last week’s romp. The second of the 60th Anniversary Specials is once again written by Davies (Torchwood) and is directed by franchise newcomer Tom Kingsley (This is Going to Hurt).

Initially airing on BBC One, Whovians in the UK can watch Doctor Who Wild Blue Yonder online this Saturday for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV licence). Elsewhere around the world, the second of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be available to watch on Disney Plus.

How to watch Doctor Who Wild Blue Yonder online in the UK

BBC One Wild Blue Yonder, the second of the three Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, airs on Saturday, December 2 at 6.30pm GMT on BBC One. The final instalment, The Giggle, airs at the same time the following Saturday, December 9. Episodes will be available to watch for FREE on demand on BBC iPlayer the same day, with episode one, The Star Beast, available now. Note: you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. BBC iPlayer is also home to the Whoniverse, and is your one-stop hub for classic Doctor Who (1963-1996), revival Doctor Who (2005-2022) and everything going forward. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch Doctor Who Wild Blue Yonder in the US

Disney Plus All Doctor Who episodes from here on will arrive on Disney Plus internationally the same time that they air in the UK. This includes the US, meaning Wild Blue Yonder, episode 2 of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will land on Saturday, December 2. If you're keen for more adventures in the Tardis, the revival series (2005-2022) is available on Max, while you'll find the classic series (1963-1996) on Tubi. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to access you Disney Plus account when overseas.

How to watch Doctor Who Wild Blue Yonder in Canada

Disney Plus It's the same story in Canada, with Disney Plus being your home for new Doctor Who, including the Doctor Who special episode 2, Wild Blue Yonder on Saturday, December 2. Some of the revival era is available on Prime in Canada, and that includes all of David Tennant’s previous adventures. Like in the States, the classic series (1963-1996) is available in full on Tubi.

How to watch Doctor Who special episode 2 in Australia

Disney Plus Disney Plus is where you want to go for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials in Australia with episode 1, The Star Beast, already available. Episode 2, Wild Blue Yonder, will materialize on Sunday, December 3. Everything Nu Who (2005-2022) can be found on Binge Down Under, but unfortunately the classic series has been exterminated from Aussie streaming services for now. Again, you'll need to use a VPN when traveling outside Oz.

Doctor Who special episode 2 trailer

Doctor Who special episode 2: everything we know so far

Who is in the cast of Doctor Who Wild Blue Yonder? David Tennant as The Doctor

as The Doctor Catherine Tate as Donna Noble

as Donna Noble Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble.

as Rose Temple-Noble. Miriam Margolyes as The Meep

as The Meep Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham

as Shirley Anne Bingham Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble

as Sylvia Noble Karl Collins as Shaun Temple

as Shaun Temple Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Is there a synopsis for Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder? The official synopsis for the episode reads: "The TARDIS takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake." Already watched episode 1 but didn't catch everything that happened? Here's a detailed explanation [CONTAINS SPOILERS] of the ending.

