Doctor Who director shoots down speculation surrounding top-secret new episode

The next Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is shrouded in mystery. That has, in turn, caused the Whoniverse to wildly speculate that we’re getting everything from a multi-Doctor adventure to cameos from previous companions – and even a surprise Ncuti Gatwa reveal.

The director of ‘Wild Blue Yonder’, Tom Kingsley, has taken to Twitter to dampen the hype somewhat, promising no "surprise returning actors or villains."

"I had the massive honour of directing a new episode of Doctor Who, with the dream team of [David] Tennant, [Catherine] Tate and [Russell T Davies]. ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ is out on Saturday, it’s weird and exciting, and the plot is a TOTAL SECRET. I can’t wait to see what happens in it!" Kingsley wrote.

He continued, "Fan PSA: the story of Wild Blue Yonder isn’t a secret because there are any surprise returning actors or villains. It’s just because we thought you might find it fun to watch it without knowing what’s going to happen next. Promise!"

The fervent speculation isn’t without merit, however. Doctor Who Magazine’s rundown of the episode lists three redacted cast members. Curiously, all the trailers and teasers have also been tight-lipped on what exactly goes down in Wild Blue Yonder.

"We’re trying to keep it secret until transmission," showrunner Russell T Davies told Entertainment Weekly. "Can we do that in this day and age? Is that remotely possible? So far! So far we’ve managed it. Even the very first scene is a surprise."

Whatever happens next, expect fireworks. Wild Blue Yonder airs on BBC and Disney Plus on December 2. David Tennant’s final special, The Giggle, follows on December 9 before Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor gets handed the keys to the TARDIS for a Christmas special later this year. For more on the show's plans, check out the Doctor Who release schedule.