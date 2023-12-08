How to watch Doctor Who The Giggle: stream 60th anniversary episode 3 online and on TV from anywhere

The third and final instalment of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials is upon us, with David Tennant's Time Lord and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble set to bow out in style against an old foe.

With the trilogy's first episode, The Star Beast, and its follow up Wild Blue Yonder having both hit the spot, expectations are now high for this concluding chapter, which returning show runner Russell T Davies has teased as featuring "controversial new Doctor Who mythology".

Hitting TV screens and streaming services shortly, with the promise of Ncuti Gatwa's regeneration as the fifteenth Doctor it's an episode no Whovian will want to miss.

Doctor Who 60th anniversary episode 3 Date: Saturday, December 9 Time: 6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 3.30am AEST (Dec 3) UK: BBC iPlayer (FREE) US: Disney Plus AU: Disney Plus Watch any stream with ExpressVPN

As with the two previous episodes, plot details for The Giggle are somewhat scant ahead of broadcast, but one key detail we are aware of is the introduction of Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker, a villain who first appeared in Doctor Who all the way back in the 1960s.

The long-lost adversary's evil use of puppets gives him the ability to control reality and may have caused the mayhem that occurred at the end of “Wild Blue Yonder,”

In another throwback, the finale is also set to see the return of Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart’s daughter and current UNIT head Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), while the trailer suggests elements of the story will see a step back in time to the 1920's and the appearance of historical television John Logie Baird, played by John Mackay.

Initially airing on BBC One, Whovians in the UK can watch Doctor Who The Giggle online for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV licence). Elsewhere around the world, the third of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be available to watch on Disney Plus.

Out of the country? Why not try a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer as if you were at home and watch Doctor Who The Giggle online from anywhere.

How to watch Doctor Who The Giggle online in the UK

BBC One The Giggle, the third and final Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, airs on Saturday, December 9 at 6.30pm GMT on BBC One. The episode will be available to watch for FREE on demand on BBC iPlayer the same day, with episode one, The Star Beast and episode two, Wild Blue Yonder, both available now. Note: you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. BBC iPlayer is also home to the Whoniverse, and is your one-stop hub for classic Doctor Who (1963-1996), revival Doctor Who (2005-2022) and everything going forward. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch Doctor Who The Giggle online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials air, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. The best VPN services get around annoying geo-restrictions allowing you to access BBC iPlayer from abroad – as if you were back home in the UK. Try ExpressVPN for 30 days and get your money back if you're not fully satisfied. They're a friendly bunch, and it's no hassle.

How to use a VPN for BBC iPlayer

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. We've reviewed all the best VPN services and ExpressVPN is our top pick. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. For example, if you're visiting the US but want to watch BBC iPlayer, you'd simply select 'UK' as your location. ExpressVPN's 24/7 live chat customer support is there to help if needs be.

3: Head over to BBC iPlayer. Once you've set your location, sign up as normal or log into BBC iPlayer and start watching. Not sold? You can always cancel ExpressVPN within 30 days and get a full refund.

How to watch Doctor Who The Giggle in the US

Disney Plus All Doctor Who episodes from here on will arrive on Disney Plus internationally the same time that they air in the UK. This includes the US, meaning The Giggle, episode 3 of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will land on Saturday, December 9. If you're keen for more adventures in the Tardis, the revival series (2005-2022) is available on Max, while you'll find the classic series (1963-1996) on Tubi. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to access you Disney Plus account when overseas.

How to watch Doctor Who The Giggle in Canada

Disney Plus It's the same story in Canada, with Disney Plus being your home for new Doctor Who, including the Doctor Who special episode 3, The Giggle on Saturday, December 9. Some of the revival era is available on Prime in Canada, and that includes all of David Tennant’s previous adventures. Like in the States, the classic series (1963-1996) is available in full on Tubi.

How to watch Doctor Who special episode 3 in Australia

Disney Plus Disney Plus is where you want to go for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials in Australia with episode 1, The Star Beast, and episode 2, Wild Blue Yonder already available on demand, and episode 3 set to materialize on Sunday, December 9. Everything Nu Who (2005-2022) can be found on Binge Down Under, but unfortunately the classic series has been exterminated from Aussie streaming services for now. Again, you'll need to use a VPN when traveling outside Oz.

Doctor Who special episode 3 trailer

Doctor Who special episode 3: everything we know so far

Who is in the cast of Doctor Who The Giggle? David Tennant as The Doctor

as The Doctor



Neil Patrick Harris as The Celestial Toymaker

as The Celestial Toymaker



Catherine Tate as Donna Noble

as Donna Noble



Bernard Cribbins as Wilfred Mott

as Wilfred Mott



Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham

as Shirley Anne Bingham



Karl Collins as Shaun Temple

as Shaun Temple



Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble

as Rose Temple-Noble



Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

as The Doctor



Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble

as Sylvia Noble



Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush

as Melanie Bush



Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

as Kate Stewart



Indira Varma as The Duchess

Is there a synopsis for Doctor Who: The Giggle? The official synopsis for the episode reads: "The giggle of a mysterious puppet is driving the human race insane. When the Doctor discovers the return of the terrifying Toymaker, he faces a fight he can never win." Already watched episode 1 and 2 but didn't catch everything that happened? Here's a detailed explanation [CONTAINS SPOILERS] of the ending.

Want more?

For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.

For other ways to keep yourself busy between now and the next episode of Doctor Who, don't forget about the best board games and the best card games.