Doctor Who’s Millie Gibson says her companion’s relationship with Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor is unlike anything we’ve seen on the show before

The TARDIS is about to get a new team at the controls, with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor zipping about through time and space later this month.. At his side? Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, the latest in a long line of companions to go adventuring with the Time Lord.

Ahead of the Doctor Who Christmas special, Gibson has teased the unique dynamic between the pair – and it sounds worlds away from the relationship held by previous companions and allies.

"She is very cool [laughs]. I’ve said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They’re very cliquey. I think the Doctor’s not had that sort of dynamic before. It’s really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it", Gibson says in the new 2024 preview issue of Total Film , which hits shelves this week.

"She’s a cool chick, you know? I’m not sure how much I can say, but I’m very, very excited for people to see her. She’s very different to my character in Coronation Street, which was so much fun to play. And I love her clothes. I love what she wears. And obviously the episodes where we go back to different eras, which is super fun.

But, yeah. I don’t want to say too much."

And nor should she given that the special, which is titled The Church on Ruby Road, airs very soon.

