Watch a whole Assassin’s Creed Odyssey naval battle right here, right now

Anyone who fondly remembers fighting on the high seas in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, rejoice! In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey naval battles are making a comeback, as your mercenary of choice has their very own ship to command. Use it to destroy pirates on the ocean or target Athenian ships, or just sail around and enjoy the sea shanties that are still being sung by your crew just like in Black Flag. But in Greek, of course. We’ve got footage of a naval battle in all its salty glory so you can see just what it’s like to fight on the high seas.

Your Spartan ship is around hundreds of years before Black Flag, so be prepared for the attacks to be quite different. Instead of cannons you have fire braziers which allow you to use flaming arrows and javelins - but you won’t be able to spam those powerful attacks. Instead you have a fire brazier meter which you’ll fill up by using ordinary attacks, making it perfect for unleashing that final devastating onslaught once your enemy is almost toast. Watery, soggy toast.

Read more: Assassin's Creed Odyssey review: "No-one's made an open-world RPG with this much depth and brilliance since The Witcher 3"

Ships aren’t the only things you’ll see on the seas; dolphins leap alongside your boat and there are always sharks to throw enemies to when they get dangerously close to the waves...which you’ll have the opportunity to do after boarding their ship. Once you eliminate their ship’s health bar you’ll be able to jump on board the enemy vessel and kill the remaining sailors, then that sweet, sweet loot is all yours. So far it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to assign the command of boarded ships to one of your lucky soldiers, so there’s no harm in cackling while your foe’s flaming wreck sinks to the bottom of the ocean. I promise.

