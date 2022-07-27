Warzone Season 4 Reloaded mid-season update release time

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update goes live later today at 9AM Pacific time, bringing a zombie-themed event to Fortune’s Keep and Terminator cosmetic bundles. Later in the Warzone Season 4 mid-season update, you’ll also be able to dive into the Rebirth of the Dead mode on Rebirth Island with three other squadmates. It's a horror-themed gamemode in which you'll play a frantic match with nine other teams where dying means you’ll come back a zombie to terrorize the living. There’s plenty more available in the Warzone mid-season update, so here’s what you need to know about when it launches.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release time

(Image credit: Activision)

The mid-season update for Warzone Season 4 launches later today (July 27) at the following times:

9AM PDT (West Coast US)

(West Coast US) 12PM EDT (East Coast US)

(East Coast US) 5PM BST (UK)

(UK) 6PM CEST (EU)

Expect an update for your chosen platform to go live around the relevant time which you’ll have to install to be able to get back into Warzone and try out the new arrivals.



There’s a new public event on the Fortune’s Keep map called Cursed Ground. There are cursed chests scattered about the island that contain Cash, Killstreaks, and Perk Totems, but the only way you’re getting into them is by defeating hordes of undead and harvesting Wisps. There’s also the Rebirth of the Undead mode which arrives next week and allows you to become a zombie to assist your squad if you die. However, if you collect enough antivirals as a zombie, you’ll un-undead yourself and return as a normal Operator.



Speaking of Operators, lots of new cosmetic content is being added to Warzone Season 4 with this update. Ikenna Olowe joins the battle and playing as him allows you to gain bonus Weapon and Operator XP if you also use the new Vargo-S Assault Rifle that’s also being added. Terminator 2 fans can also get their Arnie on with T-800 and T-1000 skin bundles that will be available for a limited time throughout August, and they might not be back!