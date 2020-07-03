Call of Duty Warzone muting problems: Here's what you need to know

Had a Warzone game recently where everyone is muted? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone muting is disappointingly common when using the in-game chat system provided by Infinity Ward for its online first-person shooter.

This is particularly a problem for those who squad up with friends over cross-play, and thus aren't able to use something more reliable like PlayStation or Xbox's own party systems to communicate with each other.

The reasons for why everyone is muted in Warzone are numerous, and dependant on a number of factors, but here's what we know from experience.

Sometimes, it's just the case that Infinity Ward's servers aren't holding up, and in-game chat is one the features that's suffering, as was the case with the Xbox One version of the game earlier this week.

In others, it may be that a new update to the game has unintentionally introduces an issue that affects in-game chat, such as Call of Duty Warzone party chat bug that almost the entire playerbase had to deal with in May and anecdotal reports suggest online recently came back.

Finally, make sure to double check your settings to check you haven't accidentally muted your squad. I know it sounds silly, but it happens to the best of us.

We'll be updating this page whenever a new audio in-game chat problem surfaces in Modern Warfare and/or Warzone, so be sure to keep it bookmarked, and come back to it if you're having trouble, and hopefully we can let you know why.