Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded has everyone annoyed, and The Boys are only partly to blame

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded has everyone pretty annoyed, and The Boys aren't entirely to blame.

In case you somehow missed one of the wildest crossovers in recent memory earlier this week, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded added a slate of The Boys' characters to the battle royale shooter. Or, more specifically, that's Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir's abilities and skins.

This has, like clockwork, led to dismay from the Warzone 2 player base. It feels like every time Activision adds something new to the game, players immediately complain about it, but now with The Boys crossover they might actually have a good reason for the complaining, if the clip below is anything to go by.

Homelander's Laser Vision is OP in Warzone pic.twitter.com/LOw3DvrEwLJuly 12, 2023 See more

Yeah, those laser eyes are a bit of a problem. It turns out they can absolutely decimate even the most well-equipped player in literally a second which, while being pretty accurate to Homelander's laser vision in The Boys graphic novels and TV show, doesn't really make for a competitive gameplay experience in Warzone 2.

A lot of the complains surrounding the new abilities are that they're simply too common. As the player below attests to, you can stumble upon any one of the Vought Field Upgrades practically anywhere in Warzone 2, rather than acquiring them through specific in-game steps and missions.

But wait, there's more! We mentioned that The Boys are only partially responsible for the complaints, and evidence of that is just below. The new shotgun with Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded looks absolutely wild, like the worst nightmare of anyone trying to compete against it in close quarters, even if the recoil is off the charts.

The new shotgun is wild #MWII pic.twitter.com/EqdIPhwUETJuly 12, 2023 See more

"Man...the shotguns are already too strong..." writes one response to the tweet above. Considering this was basically less than an hour after Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded first launched, Infinity Ward and Raven Software could have quite the problem on their hands.

As for The Boys, the next season of Amazon Prime's TV show has wrapped as of earlier this year, but we still don't know when it'll be airing. Star Jack Quaid says it'll be very intense, however, which is pretty much just stating the obvious at this point.

