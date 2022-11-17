Warzone 2 players say looing is too slow - but a single menu option should fix it

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's looting mechanics are coming under fire from the game's community, but there's an easy workaround.

Warzone 2.0 might've just launched, but that hasn't stopped looting from becoming a hot topic of conversation already. As you can see in the example post just below, players are overly critical of the time it takes to loot, with the player needing to hold down a key or button to pick up individual items.

As such, players are critical of the time it takes to pick up loot and other items in Warzone 2.0. The post above already has well over 1,000 upvotes on the Warzone-dedicated subreddit, with a horde of users in the comments section agreeing with the initial assertion.

Don't give up hope on looting just yet, though. It turns out Warzone 2.0 lets players change the loot mechanic from holding down the button on their controller or keyboard, to simply a button tap, immediately speeding up the entire process of looting and retrieving items.

To enable this, all you need to do is head into the Warzone 2.0 menus and change the 'Contextual Tap' option. By changing the option from a hold to a simple tap, players can instantly speed up the entire dynamic of Warzone 2.0, letting them get the looting over with quicker.

There might already be complaints surrounding Warzone 2.0 less than 24 hours after it first launched, but it's clear there's a straightforward way to remedy this issue. Elsewhere, players are also discovering that they can't invite their friends in Warzone 2.0, but just like this issue, there's a considerably easy fix.

