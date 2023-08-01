Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are adding dog companions and I guess I have to play Call of Duty now

Call of Duty is bringing back companion pets to fight alongside you in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2, and don't worry, they can't be hurt.

Longtime Call of Duty fans will remember something similar from the oft-overlooked Call of Duty: Ghosts, which featured a playable German Shepherd named Riley, who would go on to make appearances in subsequent entries as a finishing move. Now, Call of Duty season 5 is introducing a new furry friend named Merlin, an utterly dapper canine available as part of this season's BlackCell, the premium upgrade to the normal battle pass. Once purchased, you can bring Merlin along with you in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2's battle royale and DMZ modes.

You won't actually be able to play as Merlin; he'll just be equipped to your belt like an adorable accessory until you bust him out for his finishing move. And, thank goodness, Activision made very clear that Merlin "cannot be harmed in any way" despite being in the line of fire right next to you.

Suit up with the Season 05 BlackCell reactive Operator Arthur and turn your enemies into chew toys with Merlin's devastating dog Finishing Move

Merlin is the only pet revealed so far, but there will be other pets available in the battle pass, and so help me God if there's a cat I will move heaven and earth to see Modern Warfare 2 added to our list of the best Call of Duty games and Warzone 2 bumped further up.

Call of Duty season 5 launches Wednesday, August 2.

Only time will tell if our new pal Merlin joins the ranks of the best video game animal companions ever.