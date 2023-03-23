The biggest Warhammer AdeptiCon 2023 reveals, from new 40K to massive Age of Sigmar additions

With the annual wargaming event now underway, we've gotten our annual drop of massive Warhammer AdeptiCon reveals. This time around, that ranges from a brand-new edition of a beloved game to the return of some unexpected old faces.

Because a lot was unveiled, I've rounded up the most interesting Warhammer AdeptiCon reveals below. We don't have a release date for many of these just yet, but because Warhammer doesn't usually like to keep fans waiting, they should be joining board games for adults on shelves before long.

Warhammer 40,000 10th Edition revealed with more beginner-friendly rules

(Image credit: Warhammer)

An all-new, from-the-ground-up edition of Warhammer 40,000 is now on the horizon, and it's set to change things in a massive way. For starters, the rules are being designed with a more beginner-friendly slant. While the game will still have all the tactical depth it's known for, 10th Edition is focusing on reducing barriers to entry wherever possible - which means that some complex elements like organizational charts are being ditched.

While this means that current Codexes aren't going to be compatible with 10th Edition rules, you shouldn't have to replace them. Instead, all armies and units are getting free rules upon launch. These rules will eventually be superseded with brand-new Codexes, of course, but that seems to be a ways down the road.

In terms of the cover-factions leading the charge, 10th Edition stars old-school Space Marine Terminators and revamped alien Tyranids. You can find out more in my story on how the new Warhammer 40K 10th Edition brings in some big changes.

New Kill Team boxset brings back space Beastmen

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

A new boxset ending the story of the Gallowdark - a derelict starship that everyone's been squabbling over for several instalments of Kill Team - is on the way, and players will be rushing to collect supplies before it crashes. However, that's not what makes it so eye-catching. Instead, Kill Team: Gallowfall stands out because it pits the League of Votann against a group we've not seen in 40K for a long, long while… Beastmen.

Even though these goat-headed monsters were included in Warhammer 40K back when the game first launched (as with so many things Warhammer 40,000, they were a direct port of the army from Warhammer Fantasy Battles), they were phased out to create more differentiation between the sci-fi and fantasy games. However, the last few years have seen them creeping back into the spotlight with occasional mentions and hero figures. As such, this is their first warband in years - and it looks fantastic.

We don't have a release date yet for Kill Team: Gallowfall, but it doesn't seem to be that far off. Hopefully it can live up to the Kill Team Starter Set, which we said was crammed with "tight, tactical decision-making."

The full Seraphon army has been revealed, and these Lizardmen are *stacked*

(Image credit: Warhammer Community )

Following some teases at the beginning of the year, we've now gotten our best look at the new Seraphon army for Age of Sigmar. And they're beautiful - these miniatures are pretty jaw-dropping, even beyond the predictably good paintwork. You can find the full list here (opens in new tab) on the Warhammer Community website, but it includes Lizardmen riding dinosaurs that look just about ready to bite a chunk out of enemy armies, and genuinely intimidating Kroxigors that are primed to bench-press a truck.

Along with these new models, a Seraphon Army Set (with a Slaan Starmaster, 10 Saurus Warriors, five Raptadon Chargers, and five Raptadon Hunters) is also on the way to help you get started. This will arrive before the rest of the range and the Battletome in the Summer.

Next Warhammer Underworlds boxset is all kinds of bizarre - but in a good way

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

After spending a few months in a carnivorous forest for Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood, the next Underworlds setting has been revealed - Wrydhollow. Taking place deep underground, it's a place of creepy root-halls filled with treasure and arcane technology half-digested by man-eating flora. Fighting in this delightful arena will be Domitan’s Stormcoven (three Stormcast Eternals who seem much more magically-inclined than the warriors you'd find in Age of Sigmar) and Ephilim’s Pandaemonium, a group of bizarre, colorful demons that are completely illogical… but pretty great as a result.

These warbands stand out thanks to their reliance on sorcery. While most Underworlds groups have melee fighters on-hand as well, this line-up is a lot more interested in the arcane arts so will likely lean into ranged attacks. They'll also utilize new mechanics: Stun, Barge, Hex, and Salvage. We don't have any more to go on other than these names, though.

There's no release date for Warhammer Underworlds: Wrydhollow either, but considering how Gnarlwood was announced in September and hit shelves in time for Halloween, I can't imagine it's all that far away.

After a year, we finally have our first look at the Cities of Sigmar army

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

They've been teased for around a year, but only now are we getting a look at the first Cities of Sigmar models. While only three have been shown off at AdeptiCon, they give a very good idea of what we can expect from the rest of the line. For me, they're very reminiscent of the original Warhammer Fantasy Battles system that will be coming back via The Old World later in 2023. There's something rugged, gritty, and mishmashed about their design that we don't always get to see in Age of Sigmar, so it's an exciting sign of what may be to come if you're a fan of dark fantasy of the kind we used to get from the Empire or Bretonnia.

You can see the other models here (opens in new tab).

