This huge new board game RPG just launched, and its size scares me a little

If you're in an adventuring sort of mood after a certain D&D-related RPG or its space-faring rival hit shelves, this massive new board game would like a word.

A sequel to massive tabletop adventure game Descent: Legends of the Dark, Descent Act II: The Betrayer's War just launched with a box so crammed full of stuff that it may or may not have its own gravitational pull. Like other fantasy board games for adults such as Gloomhaven, this set introduces new quests, miniatures, and enemies to the existing Descent system. All-new mechanics are on the way to shake things up too, but because this is an expansion rather than a standalone sequel, it's worth noting that you'll need the previous dungeon-delving adventure to play.

Speaking of which, the six playable characters from Descent: Legends of the Dark are coming back for The Betrayer’s War RPG board game with new hero cards and abilities. Judging by promo images, it looks like some will be getting new artwork and miniatures as well.

You can see more below, and can get a better look via the official Asmodee store (or on select retailers such as Amazon).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Fantasy Flight) (Image credit: Fantasy Flight) (Image credit: Fantasy Flight) (Image credit: Fantasy Flight) (Image credit: Fantasy Flight) (Image credit: Fantasy Flight)

According to Descent: Legends of the Dark lead designer Philip D. Henry, this is "a natural evolution, introducing new mechanics and leveling up heroes for the next threat… Descent Act II builds on the core mechanics of the original so players can easily transition from one to the other. So finish up those campaigns now, and be ready to face the Dragonlord Levirax!"

The press release notes that players must form an "unlikely alliance with their greatest enemy, Waiqar the Betrayer. They have to work together to battle against armies of dragons and the sinister machinations of the Uthuk Y'llan."

Some of these foes have been revealed in model form, and a few seem even bigger than the enemies faced in Legends of the Dark (which I was quite impressed with when I tried it back in 2021, calling it "the perfect blend of video games and tabletop adventure"). I've not had my hands on this one yet, but judging by how impressive the original entry was, the sequel should at the least be worth keeping tabs on.

Developed by Fantasy Flight Games, Descent Act II: The Betrayer’s War retails at $159.99 USD.

For more tabletop shenanigans, don't miss the best board games, these essential board games for 2 players, and the ultimate cooperative board games.