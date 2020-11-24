Warframe releases on PS5 later this week

Warframe, the free-to-play action game, is coming to PS5 on November 26.

Warframe will launch on the next-gen console this week and will take full advantage of the power of Sony's new hardware, running at up to 4K resolution and 60fps. Running on the PS5 , the game will drastically improve load times and the Enhanced Renderer which will introduce dynamic lighting in new ways. A game-wide texture remaster will add new levels of detail and enhanced colour throughout. And if all that weren't enough, the update will reduce the space the game takes up on your hard drive.

Cooperative team-play will be available through cross generation platforms, so you’ll be able to squad up on PS5 while playing with friends on the PS4. Your profiles and progress will also be saved and will be transferable to the PS5.

With PS5, you’ll have Progress Activities which will let you know how close you are to earning a Trophy, while Challenge Activities will load you straight into the game. In regards to the PS5 DualSense controller, the adaptive triggers will allow you to experience every shot fired by a weapon. The game will also take full advantage of the haptic feedback technology, with unique vibration patterns to match in-game environments.

PS5 and PS4 owners can also download a free and exclusive Warframe: PlayStation Plus Booster Pack. The pack contains a new Sedai Obsidian Syandana, a design inspired by the new DualSense, an Experience Booster, in-game Currency Booster, Credits and Premium Credits.

Sheldon Carter, COO of Digital Extremes, discussed the game in a new PlayStation blog post , touching on the game’s seven-year journey and the PS5 version, he said, “Your devotion has kept us working late into the night to make Warframe amazing for you. That’s why entering the PlayStation 5 era feels so momentous. For us, it means bringing nearly eight years of evolutionary content into the future for PS5.”

Carter also revealed that since its release seven years ago, Warframe has had more than 60 million players, and when it launched the game initially had 300,000 in the first two weeks.

