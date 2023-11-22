Another WandaVision deleted scene has been released – making us even more excited for Agatha's spin-off show

A new WandaVision deleted scene has been released – and it features Kathryn Hahn on top form.

The short, 14-second clip features Hahn's character Agnes. Agatha Harkness took on the guise of Wanda's human neighbor at the beginning of the series and then, after she'd been defeated by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), was stripped of her powers and condemned to live as Agnes forever. That seemingly hasn't stopped her from having a little fun, though.

The scene appears to take place at the end of the WandaVision finale when the FBI arrives in Westview, New Jersey, to investigate the aftermath of Scarlet Witch's hex. "Ma'am, are you injured?" an agent asks as he approaches Agnes, who's sitting on a bench and sipping on a juice box. "No, I'm not, handsome, but I could always use some mouth-to-mouth," she says.

New deleted scene from 'Wandavision' shows Agnes flirting with a police officer after Wanda takes down the hex pic.twitter.com/uyzjLwcS1PNovember 21, 2023 See more

Hahn's WandaVision character was a hit with fans, so it's no surprise that a spin-off series is on the way. Titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (although it's also been called Agatha: House of Harkness and Agatha: Coven of Chaos since it was first announced), the series will take place after the events of WandaVision and see Agatha recruit some unlikely allies to try and regain her powers.

Alongside Hahn, the cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Heartstopper's Joe Locke.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is set to be released on Disney Plus in late 2024. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.