Walmart drops top LG C2 OLED 65-inch TV down by $999

Amazon Prime Day might not be here quite yet but several retailers are already getting in on the sales season with some huge discounts. One of which is Walmart, which is offering an LG OLED TV at the cheapest price we've come across yet.

Usually priced at $2,099.99, the LG C2 OLED 65-inch TV is now down by an astronomical $999.99, making it available for a cool cost of $1,200.00 . That 42% saving means the model is now at a record-low price. What we like about this deal is that many of the smaller-sized screens, such as the 55-inch version, are going for around the same price at $1,199.98 . So by taking up the bigger screen, you are getting great value for money.

LG as a brand is consistently found across our recommendations for the best gaming TV 2023 , with the LG C2 OLED making the list. Specifically, the "EVO display and processor technology" as well as its "versatile Game Optimizer interface" were standouts during our hands-on. You can find the latest offer below:

Today's best LG TV deal

LG C2 OLED | 65-inch | $2,099.99 $1,200.00 at Walmart

Save $999 - A 42% saving makes this LG C2 model cheaper than we've ever seen. That's a saving of almost a grand for one of our favourite models out there. A great deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

More of today's best LG TV deals

Another alternative, and more of a budget option, is this LG UQ7570 4K Smart TV for $376.99 at Amazon. It's down from $479.99 and $20 cheaper than it's ever been at the retailer. While it doesn't have that gorgeous OLED panel, it's a cheaper option that is a great entry point for the LG brand.

If these models are not for you then check out the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X on the web today. Additionally, we've also put together guides on the best QLED TVs as well as the best OLED TVs for 2023 so you can get one of the best for even less.