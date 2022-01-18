Wallace and Gromit creator is working on "a mad open-world" game for PC and console

Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman is currently developing "a mad open-world" game for PC and consoles, a recent job listing has revealed.

The studio, which is primarily known for producing animated films and TV shows - including Chicken Run, Creature Comforts and Shaun the Sheep - is delving into the world of video games.

Originally spotted by TechRadar , Aardman is currently looking for a level and narrative designer to work in their video game department. The listing contains a lot of info about the upcoming project including the fact that the game will potentially come to "PC and console", and that the studio is working with "a major publisher" on the game which will be based on "brand-new IP."

Although this is clearly a side-step for the British animation icons, rest assured that the upcoming Aardman game is sure to have all the charm of a Wallace and Gromit short - as the job listing also mentions that: "Our focus is inventive mechanics and compelling characters imbued with the humour, love and craftsmanship you’d expect from Aardman" and that the project will be "a game that only Aardman could make."

As the game is clearly in the early stages of development, we can’t be sure what style the team at Aardman is planning to go with. However, a quick look at the desirable skills section of the job listing reveals that the studio is looking for somebody with "experience working on a 3D action-adventure title" as well as with "expertise with the Unreal engine."