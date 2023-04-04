New Walking Dead spin-off photo reunites Rick and Michonne for the first time in almost 5 years

A new photo from the set of The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne spin-off has seen the characters reunite for the first time in five years. In the new snap, which you can check out below, actors Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira can be seen side by side as they run away from an approaching zombie.

AMC first shared the image on Twitter, before crediting TWDU Filming Updates.

Fans of the zombie-centric franchise will know that Rick and Michonne were last seen on screen together back in November 2018, when Lincoln stepped away from the show and an injured Rick was mysteriously whisked away by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Civil Republic Military.

It's worth noting, though, that the show isn't set in real time and that a couple of time-jumps have happened since Lincoln's exit. In their world, Rick and Michonne have been separated for around 8 years. And who's to say the spin-off itself won't have jumped forward in time a little, too?

We last saw both Rick and Michonne in The Walking Dead series finale, but they certainly weren't together in those short scenes. Heck, they weren't even on the same timeline. You see, in Michonne's scene, she appeared to be writing a letter by a campfire and, more crucially, in the possession of some of Rick's belongings. In his scene, Rick is held up by a Civic Republic Military helicopter on a muddy bank on Bloodsworth Island, the place where Michonne found said things back in season 10.

The currently-untitled Rick and Michonne spin-off will be released sometime in 2024. Before then, fans of the franchise will be treated to Maggie and Negan's show The Walking Dead: Dead City and the Norman Reedus-fronted Daryl Dixon.

