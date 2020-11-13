Vote now for your Ultimate Game of the Year in the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 will be held on November 24, and voting just opened for the Ultimate Game of the Year award. The award is voted by you, the public, and will recognize the best game of 2020.

Vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year in The Golden Joystick Awards

There are 20 games on the shortlist for this year's Ultime Game of the Year award, and represent an exciting mix of big-name blockbusters, innovative indies, and VR vim.

It's a tough choice to make, but voting closes at 1pm GMT / 8am EST on Friday 20 November, so start choosing your favorite now.

Last year's Ultimate Game of the Year award winner was Capcom's Resident Evil 2, and we can't wait to see what you pick as the victor for 2020.

Daniel Dawkins, content director, Games and Film, GamesRadar+ said: "We’re thrilled to announce the biggest Ultimate Game of the Year vote in Golden Joystick Awards history. These 20 incredible titles reflect gaming’s broad diversity of genres and the once-in-a-generation launch of new gaming consoles. The Golden Joystick Awards are held in such special regard because they attract millions of votes from gamers worldwide."



"In 2020 more than ever, we want our nominees list to reflect the joy that gaming has brought us - the thrill of competition, community and adventure that takes us from our everyday lives - and give everyone a chance to support their favourite games. We’d like to extend our gratitude to everyone in the industry who has worked so hard to create and launch games in such a challenging year - and we’re sure people worldwide feel the same.”

The Golden Joystick Awards ceremony will take place on November 24. It will be a virtual celebration this year, and you can join in by tuning in to the Golden Joystick Awards Twitch channel, or keep your eyes on GamesRadar nearer the event for a special article that'll point you to the stream. The official Twitter account will keep you up to date with everything you need to know about the show, and the official Golden Joystick Awards Facebook page will have plenty of exciting information too.