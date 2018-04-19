Vision and Scarlet Witch are "fugitives and outlaws" at the start of Avengers: Infinity War

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Vision will play a huge role in Avengers: Infinity War. Not only does he have a target (literally) on his head, he’s also part of the whole Captain America: Civil War fallout, a fracture which hasn’t yet been addressed in the MCU. Plus, there’s all that chemistry between him and Scarlet Witch! Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen dished on what their characters have been up to in the interim, and where we find them by the time Avengers 3 rolls around, when I spoke to them about the upcoming blockbuster.

Firstly, some context: Captain America: Civil War ended with Cap’s team, including Scarlet Witch, locked up in a mega floating prison called The Raft before being freed by Steve Rogers himself. From there, Elizabeth Olsen explains, it’s hardly been hunky-dory – and might just explain why Hawkeye is out of the picture (for now).

“Since Civil War, Captain America’s team have been fugitives and outlaws and in hiding,” Olsen tells me, indicating that that side of the superhero time, including Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Ant-Man, and, yes, Hawkeye, have been forced to go into hiding.

But where does Vision come into it? Olsen says “Vision and I have been meeting in secret,” before Paul Bettany drops a lovey-dovey bombshell by interjecting, “And falling in love. There’s a burgeoning romance, and we’re incognito. And we’re hiding out in Edinburgh.”

While the jump from fugitive to feeling all loved-up with Vision probably won’t be explained in Avengers: Infinity War, we do know that we’ll be meeting the couple in Edinburgh. If you want to know what happens there then you can take a peek through your fingers at this Infinity War set photo (hint: it’s not good news), but, for now, you can all get back to shipping Vision and Scarlet Witch – while you still can.

There’s still one more week to go until Infinity War. Make sure you’re all caught up before the final leg of our MCU recap!