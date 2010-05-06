VIDEO: Man makes insanely difficult DJ Hero track look insanely easy

One of the tracks on the recently released DJ Hero 'Domination Mix Pack' is absolutely nails. It's 'Wolfgang's 5th Symphony' by international DJ and electronic noise maker, Wolfgang Gartner. It made a complete monkey out of my dexterity.

But I knew there would be gamers that had mastered the track, filmed it and posted it on YouTube. I was right. If you've played DJ Hero, you'll appreciate just how good this guy is. If you haven't played DJ Hero, feel free to say "Meh. That looks really easy." But know that you are WRONG.

Don't you hate it when someone is so much better at games than you?

May 6, 2010