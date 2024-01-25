The biggest video game anniversaries of 2024

The biggest new games for 2024 are getting closer as we wade deeper into the year. From upcoming Xbox Series X games such as Avowed and Fable, to the biggest and brightest exclusive upcoming PS5 games , and the best upcoming PC games and upcoming Switch games , there's loads to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead.

But what about the games that are now firmly in our rearview mirror? We can't quite believe it's been 20 years since the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Half-Life 2, for example, or a full decade since Alien: Isolation and P.T. scared our socks off. Believe it or not, it's now been a full 30 years since the first Tekken hit our screens; and a quarter of a century since Crazy Taxi took the wheel (and then promptly lost control of it).

All of which is to say: there are a lot of big video game anniversaries in 2024 – so much so that we've rounded up all of our favorites here. Separated into five-year intervals, we start below with some of the biggest games celebrating their 10th birthday, before working all the way back to the heady days of 1994.

Games turning 10 in 2024

Games launched in 2014

The Last of Us Left Behind (DLC) – February 14

Dark Souls 2 – March 11

Titanfall – March 11

Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes – March 18

BioShock Infinite: Burial at Sea - Episode Two (DLC) – March 25

Transistor – May 19

Wolfenstein: The New Order – May 19

Watch Dogs – May 27

Divinity: Original Sin – June 30

Five Nights at Freddy's – August 8

P.T. – August 12

The Sims 4 – September 2

Destiny – September 9

Bayonetta 2 – September 30

Middle-Earth Shadow of Mordor – September 30

Alien: Isolation – October 6

The Evil Within – October 14

Sunset Overdrive – October 28

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – November 3

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – November 4

Assassin's Creed Unity – November 11

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – November 11

Far Cry 4 – November 17

Dragon Age: Inquisition – November 18

The Talos Principle – December 11

Games turning 15 in 2024

Games launched in 2009

Halo Wars – February 26

Resident Evil 5 – March 5

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars – March 17

Minecraft (Java Edition; full release launched in 2011) – May 17

Infamous – May 26

Wii Sports Resort – June 25

Batman: Arkham Asylum – August 25

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – September 24

Stalker: Call of Pripyat – October 2

Brutal Legend – October 13

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves – October 13

Borderlands – October 20

League of Legends – October 27

Bayonetta – October 29

GTA 4: Episodes from Liberty City (DLC) – October 29

Dragon Age: Origins – November 3

Demon's Souls – November 12

Assassin's Creed 2 – November 17

Left 4 Dead 2 – November 17

Final Fantasy 13 – December 17

Games turning 20 in 2024

Games launched in 2004

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 – January 20

Battlefield: Vietnam – March 14

Katamari Damacy – March 18

Far Cry – March 23

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero – March 23

Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow – March 23

Red Dead Revolver – May 4

Hitman Contracts – April 20

Silent Hill 4: The Room – June 17

Driver 3 – June 21

Doom 3 – August 3

Burnout 3: Takedown – September 7

Call of Duty: United Offensive – September 14

Fable – September 14

The Sims 2 – September 14

Pokemon Emerald – September 16

Star Wars: Battlefront – September 21

Rome: Total War – September 22

Tony Hawk's Underground 2 – October 4

GTA: Advance – October 26

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – October 26

Counter-Strike: Source – November 1

Killzone – November 2

Ratchet and Clank 3 – November 2

Spyro: A Hero's Tail – November 2

WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW – November 2

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap – November 4

Halo 2 – November 9

Jak 3 – November 9

Need for Speed: Underground 2 – November 9

Half-Life 2 – November 16

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines – November 16

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – November 17

Super Mario 64 DS – November 21

Dragon Quest 8 – November 27

Prince of Persia: The Warrior Within – November 30

Garry's Mod – December (Source mod; released standalone in 2006)

Gran Turismo 4 – December 28

Games turning 25 in 2024

Games launched in 1999

Super Smash Bros – January 21

Syphon Filter – January 31

Crazy Taxi – February 1

Final Fantasy 8 – February 11

Silent Hill – February 23

GTA London 1969 and 1961 (expansion packs) – April 30 and April 29

Pokemon Stadium – April 30

Discworld Noir – June 19

Crash Team Racing – June 20

Driver – June 25

Dungeon Keeper 2 – June 28

Dino Crisis – July 1

Tekken Tag Tournament (Arcade) – July 1

WWF Attitude – July 9

System Shock 2 – August 11

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – August 16

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun – August 26

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater – September 2

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis – September 22

Age of Empires 2 – September 27

Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions – September 30

WWF Wrestlemania 2000 – October 12

Grand Theft Auto 2 – October 22

FIFA 2000 – October 26

Medal of Honor – October 31

Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! – November 2

Pokemon Gold & Silver – November 21

Donkey Kong 64 – November 22

Unreal Tournament – November 22

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation – November 24

Urban Chaos – November 30

Vib Ribbon – December 9

Planescape: Torment – December 10

Gran Turismo 2 – December 11

Shenmue – December 29

Games turning 30 in 2024

Games launched in 1994

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 – February 2

Daytona USA – March 2

Super Metroid – March 19

Beneath a Steel Sky – March 17

UFO: Enemy Unknown – March 26

Final Fantasy 6 – April 2

Star Wars: TIE Fighter – July 20

Tekken – September 21

System Shock – September 23

Earthworm Jim – October 14

The Lion King – November 4

Warcraft: Orcs and Humans – November 15

Donkey Kong Country – November 18

Madden 95 – November 18

The Need for Speed – December 2

King's Field – December 16

Marathon – December 21

