Veteran Halo players are planning to use their old Xbox Live gamertags to reunite with friends on PC and I'm gonna cry now

One of the greatest tragedies of modern friendships is that with so many of them formed online, there’s the risk that you could lose your buddies without ever knowing why. ‘Last seen online two years ago’ beside a former chum’s named on Steam, Xbox, or PS4 might be a familiar feeling for a lot of you reading this, but veteran Halo players are doing their damndest to get back in touch with comrades of old by using their old Xbox Live gamertags when Halo comes to Steam. Excuse me, I’ve got something in my eye.

The Reddit post making the suggestion might only have about 1000 upvotes right now, but c’mon people: let’s make this a thing. It’s simple. All you have to do is when you boot up Halo on PC, make sure you’re using the same name you used for your Xbox Live gamertag in the days of old. Realistically speaking, many of us - me included - have probably stuck with the same username for god knows how many years, so that should make this reunion a tad easier. Just imagine that wholesome moment when your old friend Xx_RippedDeath420_xX comes majestically soaring over the map towards you and you chat again like no time at all has passed before blasting enemies with enough bullets to make Sgt Johnson proud.

343 Industries was flooded with pizza when the announcement that the Halo Collection was coming to Steam , and if that isn’t an indication of the place that its multiplayer has in gamers’ hearts then I don’t know what is. The only thing that would have been more touching is if hordes of gamers had sent the last bite of their burger in the ultimate show of affection. Although that would have been much less hygienic.