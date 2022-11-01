Vampire Survivors comes to consoles on Xbox Game Pass this month alongside Pentiment and Somerville

The games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November have been revealed with a great selection of titles from Vampire Survivors, Football Manager 2023, Pentiment, Somerville, and more.

Xbox announced the Xbox Games Pass (opens in new tab) acquisitions for November in a blog post on Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), and it's a great list of fan-favorite indies and behemoth simulators.

Perhaps most interesting is indie of the year contender Vampire Survivors (opens in new tab), which will land on the service on November 15. This is the game’s first appearance on console, though it has been available through the PC version of Game Pass for some time. Regardless, this is an excellent excuse to check out the game so many have become enamored with.

it's trueee! 😲 👏Vampy Survivey on your Xbox-y 🧛🎮 coming November 10th 👀#VampireSurvivors #XboxGamePass #November10th https://t.co/JUCvfdbwmZNovember 1, 2022 See more

If you’re into new releases, Pentiment (opens in new tab)is also coming on November 15. This is a fascinating game from Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian. While not their long-awaited RPG Avowed (opens in new tab), it’s a smaller game that has a beautiful art style, mimicking “illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts” that explores “when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change.”



For lovers of managing football teams, both the console and PC versions of Football Manager 2023 will be coming to the service on November 8. This is a great get as the series remains ever-popular, and is undoubtedly the best sports management simulator on the market.

Somerville, the debut game from Jumpship, is coming to Game Pass too. This isn’t new information as the title only just revealed its release date for November 15 (opens in new tab), however, it’s a great reminder that underlines how strong a lineup November is for the service.

We'll also see Return to Monkey Island and Ghost Song, alongside updates for Sea of Thieves, Halo Infinite, and Sniper Elite 5 coming to the service. If you’re a subscriber it seems like there will likely be something for you here, so get space ready on your consoles.

