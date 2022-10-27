Somerville gets a release date and it's out surprisingly soon

Jumpship’s long-awaited science-fiction adventure Somerville has finally dropped its release date, and it's coming surprisingly soon.

The developer revealed the release date for Somerville and players waiting to dig in will only have a short time to wait. The title is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 15. For those keeping count, that’s less than a month away.

A trailer accompanies the announcement, though don’t expect to glean too much from it as it obfuscates a lot of the gameplay. That said, it serves as an ominous tone-setter full of threat and mystery. Check it out:

The game is Jumpship's debut as the studio was formed by Somerville director Chris Olsen and ex-Playdead co-founder Dino Patti, who left after Inside was released. That being the case, Olsen has distanced the game from Playdead’s previous titles Limbo and Inside, outlining that the game isn’t a 2D platformer, by way of it actually being in 3D and not even having a jump button.

Somerville turned heads during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase earlier this year, where the game was reintroduced to audiences with an evocative trailer showing a family trying to navigate an apocalyptic event. While this was the game’s big mainstream reveal, the project was actually announced all the way back in 2017 with the studio’s creation. Now, five years later and eight after it started development, it seems we’re finally getting ready to play what Jumpship has cooked up.

