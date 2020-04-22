Valve says no reason for CSGO, Team Fortress 2 source code leak to scare off players

Valve has responded to concerns from players about leaked source code for CSGO and Team Fortress 2, assuring there's no reason to stop playing the games.

A quick re-cap: 2017/2018 source code for Valve's Source Engine was apparently leaked to the public today, raising serious concerns about the security of CSGO and Team Fortress 2 accounts and even players' PCs. For those reasons, players were being cautioned not to play CSGO or Team Fortress online, and in some cases to uninstall the software from their computers.

However, according to Valve, the leaked code is no cause for concern, and players should feel confident accessing their CSGO and Team Fortress 2 accounts.

"We have reviewed the leaked code and believe it to be a reposting of a limited CS:GO engine code depot released to partners in late 2017, and originally leaked in 2018. From this review, we have not found any reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the current builds," reads a statement from Valve.

The studio does recommend playing on the official servers to maximize security, and says it's looking into the situation. Here's an official resource for reporting any potential security issues, including today's source code leak should you come across any new information, straight to Valve.

