Valve leaker claims to have "a lot of information" on Fallout: New Vegas 2

Fallout: New Vegas 2 has been teased by a long-time Valve insider.

Tyler McVicker, who used to go by his YouTuber name of Valve News Network, says he has "a lot of information" about a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas. In a recent video discussing how he'll be broadening his scope to include more developers going forward, McVicker teased a report into what a supposed Fallout: New Vegas 2.

In a section of the video below starting at 3:56, McVicker says that he has information regarding a number of projects, including the Switch Pro, Nintendo's plans for Mario and Zelda's upcoming anniversaries, Avowed, and Back for Blood. He goes on, however, to claim that he also has "a lot of information on Fallout 76, Starfield, and Deathloop," as well as the aforementioned Fallout: New Vegas 2.

It's not 100% clear what McVicker is referring to, as both times that he mentions the potential sequel, he appears to use the subtitle 'The Frontier', which happens to also be the name of a recently-released mod for Fallout: New Vegas. In a follow-up tweet, however, McVicker once again references a sequel, stating that "I expect FNV2 in the latter half of this decade."

While McVicker has established himself as a somewhat reliable source when it comes to reporting on Valve over the last few years, there's yet to be any word from either Bethesda or Obsidian to suggest that either developer is working on a sequel to the 2010 spin-off of Fallout 3. Legally, Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda could pave the way for an Obsidian-shaped return to the Mojave Wasteland, although with the New Vegas studio currently working on Grounded, Avowed, and a reported sequel to The Outer Worlds, a new Fallout game would likely be a long way off.

