Valiant reveals June - August 2020 comics schedule

With Doctor Tomorrow, Quantum and Woody, and Rai

Valiant Entertainment has released its comics schedule from now through August, after postponing all its titles indefinitely in March due to the distribution shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The schedule includes the final issues of the Quantum & Woody and Doctor Tomorrow limited series, as well as a new issue of the Rai ongoing.

Missing from the line-up are the announced new series Savage, Shadowman, and The Final Witness, the final issues of The Visitor, or a continuation of the ongoing titles X-O Manowar and Bloodshot.

It has solicited an expanded version of March 11's Bloodshot #7, which launched a new arc coinciding with the Vin Diesel movie of the same name.

Here are the complete Valiant Entertainment solicitations for June to August 2020: 

Doctor Tomorrow #3 (of 5)

Written by Alejando Arbona
Art by Jim Towe
Colors by Diego Rodriguez
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Cover by Kenneth Rocafort

The entire world vs. a madman… the world is going to need more heroes!
It’s the can’t-miss clash of 2020 as Hadrian stands against the Valiant Universe!

On sale June 24 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+

Quantum & Woody #4 (of 4)

Written by Christopher Hastings
Art by Ryan Browne
Colors by Ruth Redmond
Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
Cover by David Nakayama
Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is June 15

Home Alone, the boys are left to defend their lair against would-be bandits!
What is Woody’s dark secret? The truth is finally revealed!

On sale July 8 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+

Doctor Tomorrow #4 (of 5)

Written by Alejandro Arbona
Art by Jim Towe
Colors by Diego Rodriguez
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Cover by Kenneth Rocafort
Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is July 6

The true origin of Doctor Tomorrow is finally revealed! Can Bart Simms ready himself in time to rescue the Universe from complete annihilation?

On sale July 29 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+

Rai Book One TPB

Written by Dan Abnett
Art by Juan José Ryp
Colors by Andrew Dalhouse
Letters by Dave Sharpe
Cover by Juan José Ryp
Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is July 13

Welcome to the 41st century: New worlds, new characters, new adventures.
The cyborg ronin named Rai embarks on a thrilling quest to save the future. Side by side with his prototype and predecessor – the robot boy called Raijin – the spirit guardian of the fallen nation of New Japan will journey into the wastelands of Earth to set right the wrongs of their onetime overlord once and for all.
Multiple New York Times bestselling and award-winning writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy) joins forces with breathtaking artist Juan José Ryp (X-O Manowar) to begin the essential sci-fi series of the next two thousand years!

Collecting Rai (2019) #1–5.
On sale August 5 | 208 pages, full color | $9.99 US | T+

Bloodshot #7 "Fully Loaded" Edition

Written by Tim Seeley
Art by Marc Laming
Colors by Andrew Dalhouse
Letters by Dave Sharpe
Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is July 20

An explosive new story begins here! Featuring Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot on the cover, the Bloodshot #7 “Fully Loaded” Edition is packed with eight epic pages of bonus content that includes new artwork, classified information, and commentary from Bloodshot’s co-creator Kevin Vanhook!

On sale August 12 | 40 pages, full colour | $3.99 US | T+

Rai #6

Written by Dan Abnett
Art by Juan José Ryp
Colors by Andrew Dalhouse
Letters by Dave Sharpe
Cover by Netho Diaz
Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is July 27

A brand-new arc of the critically-acclaimed series starts here! Rai and Raijin are drafted into the positronic Roman legions to face a savage threat.

On sale August 19 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+

Doctor Tomorrow #5 (of 5)

Written by Alejandro Arbona
Art by Jim Towe
Colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Cover by Kenneth Rocafort
Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is August 3

After a universe-spanning journey, Doctor Tomorrow must face his greatest foe yet - himself! Will the combined forces of the Valiant Universe be enough to avert total annihilation? After the epic conclusion will there be a tomorrow?

On sale August 26 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+ 

Chris has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the  2019 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards and the 2012 Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.