Upcoming Overwatch 2 patch targets Season 2's early over and underachievers

Overwatch 2's upcoming patch is honing in on Season 2's early over and underachievers.

The second season of Blizzard's free-to-play FPS has just gotten underway, offering fans a slew of additional content, including new Tank hero Ramattra and the Shambali Monastery Escort map. The latest season also introduces balance changes for many of our favourite heroes. However, despite the various tweaks, some still feel overpowered, while others could do with some added oomph to their abilities. Aware that fights aren't always fair, Blizzard is rolling out more balance changes before the week is out.

"The team is looking at potential changes to Sojourn, Doomfist, Ramattra, Roadhog, and Tracer with the planned balance changes coming later this week," Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller writes in a tweet.

While Keller didn't specify the possible changes, it's safe to assume that powerhouses like Sojourn and Roadhog will be hit with the nerf hammer. Doomfist's inclusion is an interesting one, the character recently received buffs to make him more of a force to be reckoned with, but Blizzard seems to have overdone it somewhat and will now presumably be attempting to rein him in a bit.

Then there's Ramattra. His abilities certainly sound promising, but in practice, fans have found him to be a little underwhelming, meaning we'll likely see the new guy get some additional power. Tracer, on the other hand, is a bit more balanced than the others, so we'll have to wait and see what changes Blizzard has lined up for her. That said, the plucky brit does score on plenty of tier lists.

If you're curious about Blizzard's plans for expanding its cast of characters, the company has confirmed that Overwatch 2's next hero will be a support character and is expected to launch as part of Season 4.

