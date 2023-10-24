Unlike Season 1, Diablo 4 devs have no plans to nerf the fun in Season 2

Diablo 4 Season 2 has been met with a warm fan reception and Blizzard has no plans to nerf the fun this time around.

Diablo 4’s second season, called Season of Blood, launched earlier this month and brought vampire-themed shenanigans to the game. But unlike the game’s first season, this new one seems to have gone down easier. “We’re glad players are having fun in DiabloIV Season of Blood,” designer Joe Shely writes on Twitter, adding that the team “have no plans to nerf it.”

The comments about nerfing fun are probably in reference to the game’s widely controversial first season, which even prompted community management director Adam Fletcher to admit: “We know it is bad, we know it is not fun.” The bumpy fallout from the first season was the result of nerfs that made several fun builds unviable, significantly increasing the already monotonous grind.

Those issues aren’t so present in Season of Blood, which accompanied a patch that vastly improved the game’s worst class. Blizzard’s president has repeatedly emphasized how “insane” the new season’s loot drops are - a change that has hopefully made the grind even more worth it. Oh, and the game finally has good mounts now. But all the improvements weren’t enough to boost Steam user reviews when Diablo 4 was recently released on the storefront, despite its top-seller status.

For those who are still on the fence about the hugely popular but hugely divisive hack-and-slasher, you can currently play 10 hours of Diablo 4 for free on Xbox consoles. Now might be a good time to jump in, not just because of Season 2, but because sleuths are getting close to discovering the game’s secret cow level.

