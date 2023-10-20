Still on the fence with Diablo 4? You can play the first 10 hours for free on Xbox this weekend

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

Sample what Sanctuary has to offer from now until October 22

Diablo 4 official keyart showing Lillith
(Image credit: Blizzard)

The first 10 hours of Diablo 4 are playable for free on Xbox over the next few days.

October's launch schedule is packed, and then some. This week alone sees us back swinging around New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, squeezing through green pipes as Elephant Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and going fast in classic-style Sonic adventure Sonic Superstars. And as if there weren't already too few hours for all the games out there, Blizzard is making our entertainment choices even more difficult by offering Diablo 4 for free this weekend.

From now until October 22, the studio is giving Xbox players a 10-hour trial of the action-RPG. It's part of Free Play Days and doesn't require a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate membership, so you can simply load up your console, and Sanctuary is at your fingertips.

Also available through Free Play Days this weekend are NBA 2K24, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Hokko Life, though these require you to to be signed up to either Game Pass Core or Ultimate.

Diablo 4 Season 2 officially kicked off earlier this week after a slight technical hiccup. Officially titled Season of Blood, it brings with it new vampire-themed story content and some sweeping changes to gameplay, including class balance updates and itemization adjustments.

In our Diablo 4 review, we described the game as "a diabolical assault on the senses," adding that "sharp refinements to combat, gear, and loot systems make this one of the best action-RPGs in years, and the expressive open world shows there's still room for Blizzard to expand on the core Diablo concept."

Microsoft now officially owns Activision Blizzard, but there are no plans to bring Diablo 4 to Game Pass this year.

