Undertale dev says Deltarune Chapter 2 development is "going well"

Undertale creator Toby Fox says the development of Deltarune Chapter 2 is "going well" and feels "positive" about its progress.

Fox posted the little Deltarune update on Twitter along with a shot of a very large toilet sprite created by artist and animator Temmie " Tuyoki " Chang. The next chapter, which doesn't have a set release date just yet, follows on from the free-to-play first chapter that initially released back in 2018, before eventually becoming available on more platforms ( including PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2019).

By the way, the Chapter 2's development is going well! Not sure what else to say, but I feel positive about it.January 20, 2021

Deltarune's next chapter was said to be " around 50% done " back in September last year, with Fox posting a blog post update about the progress of the project. As the second game in the Undertale series, Fox explained that Deltarune is a game "that's much harder to make" thanks to its use of more complicated graphics and systems, and added that "this is the type of game that would normally have many designers working on each aspect of the game."

After the initial update, Fox took to Twitter on Halloween last year to celebrate the anniversary of the release of the first chapter, and also posted another little update about Chapter 2, saying, "We're still working hard on Chapter 2 of the game and making steady progress. I can't say much, but I can tell you with confidence: This is easily one of the silliest things I've ever made…"

While we still don't know when the next chapter will officially launch, it's great to know its development is going well. I can hardly wait to see what's in store and find out just what's going on with that toilet sprite.

