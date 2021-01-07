Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead might have a huge Justice League Easter egg

Before the Snyder Cut of Justice League was announced, there was some doubt as to whether it actually existed at all. Snyder put the questions to rest when he posted a picture of his version of the movie to Vero with the caption: “Is it real? Does it exist? Of course it does.” Alongside working on his new version of Justice League, the director has also been working on Army of the Dead for Netflix, and it looks like the zombie movie features a huge Snyder Cut Easter egg.

In a picture released via Entertainment Weekly, the main characters of Army of the Dead can be seen entering a vault of some kind. Alongside piles of cash, there appears to be something very familiar on the left-hand side of the image. Could that be the Snyder Cut itself? Check out the pictures below for a comparison.

Zack Snyder having the Snyder Cut in the vault the ARMY OF THE DEAD cast break into is brilliant.This is one of the best Easter eggs I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/xMTUEtVujkJanuary 6, 2021

If that really is Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and it certainly looks like it, then that means the Vero picture could even have been taken on the set of Army of the Dead.

In the EW article, Snyder talked more about what we can expect from the movie. “It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way,” he said. “So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 per cent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.”

The film will see a zombie plague originating from Area 51, which leads to Las Vegas getting walled off to contain the undead outbreak. Of course, that means there’s a lot of cash lying around in all those casinos – cue a heist.

Dave Bautista, who is one of the movie’s stars, told EW: “We're running around killing zombies on craps tables,” and added, “It's just a ton of fun.”

Army of the Dead doesn’t have a set release date yet, but it’s coming sometime this year – with Zack Snyder's Justice League apparently arriving in March. Until then, check out all of 2021’s movie release dates.