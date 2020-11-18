Zack Snyder directed Ezra Miller for Justice League reshoots via Zoom

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is on the way, and recently the director has been completing additional photography for the HBO Max miniseries. The new filming brought back Jared Leto’s Joker and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke – as well as, apparently, Ezra Miller’s Flash, though from an extreme social distance.

Speaking to Grace Randolph, Zack Snyder revealed that he directed Miller for a pickup shot over Zoom while Miller was busy filming Fantastic Beasts 3 in London. Snyder explained: “We were doing this little bit…We weren’t going to travel to London, unfortunately…pandemic rules, and so what we did is we picked him up on a Zoom.”

He added: “The Fantastic Beasts crew, I sent them these drawings I was like okay this is what [Miller] has to do, this is where he is…I’m here, and he was on his little set, there was three monitors for me so I could see the set, and I could see Ezra, and I could see the camera…I guess my head was on like, they had like a stand with like a iPad for me.”

The Fantastic Beasts 3 crew filmed the shot while Snyder directed Miller remotely, but we shouldn’t be expecting a huge new scene for the superhero. Snyder clarified that it was “only a teeny bit” of additional filming, but it’s still exciting to hear the speedster is getting some extra screen time, no matter how small it might be.

We’ve been getting plenty of info about the Snyder Cut lately, including a glimpse at Martian Manhunter, some behind the scenes images courtesy of cinematographer Fabian Wagner, and a bit of discussion about a potential sequel.

The Snyder Cut is set for release as a four part miniseries next year on HBO Max, while Fantastic Beasts 3 is set for release July 15 2022. The threequel has been in the news lately after Johnny Depp said he was asked to resign from his role of Gellert Grindelwald by Warner Bros.

Until Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands on our screens next year, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get all caught up.