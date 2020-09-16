You may be able to pre-order a PS5 later today, according to French retailer

PS5 pre-orders could open as early as this evening, if a French retailer’s in-store marketing is to be believed. Fnac, an electronics store operating across Europe and North Africa, has deployed advertising which states that the new console is “available to pre-order.”

Pre-orders aren’t currently open, but it seems that Fnac has had some advance notice. As noted by Frandroid, the creation and distribution of point-of-sale advertising like this takes time, and the decision to lay out these posters today suggests that the store is preparing for an official announcement very soon.

That announcement is likely to come at the PS5 showcase, which takes place later today. Many are expecting Sony to reveal the PS5 price and release date, but Fnac’s decision could mean that the company is also preparing to open pre-orders very soon, potentially as early as this evening or tomorrow morning.

The poster also seems to confirm a November release date, lining up with multiple other sources pointing to a release date towards the middle of that month.

If Fnac’s advertising is correct, then Sony could be about to get in several days ahead of Microsoft. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both be available for pre-order from September 22 ahead of their release date on November 10. A few days’ headstart on the next generation could be the result of some smart maneuvering from Sony, but we’ll likely find out for sure later today.

