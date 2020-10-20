Yakuza: Like a Dragon gets wild trailer showcasing Xbox Series X enhancements

Sega has released a new trailer for Yakuza: Like a Dragon, showcasing some of the ways that shiny Xbox Series X-optimized tag makes the game look and play better.

The cinematics in the trailer look great, and some of the Xbox Series X optimizations sound legit, like "breathtaking visuals" and "blazing fast speeds," but some other stuff advertised is just Sega being silly. There's "next-gen crustacean AI" (top), "cutting-edge hairstyles," and my personal favorite, "optimized protagonist optimism." Just look at this protagonist. He's so damn optimistic.

(Image credit: Sega)

Seriously though, there's a lot to look forward to for Yakuza fans with an Xbox Series X/S pre-order. Talking to Xbox Wire, Yakuza Chief Producer Masayoshi Yokoyama detailed some of the key improvements with the next-gen version, which will be a lot smoother during fast action scenes. Yokoyama explains that balancing high resolution with stable framerates was key to drawing out fine details in the graphics while making sure the action played smoothly.

"Since Yakuza: Like a Dragon uses an RPG battle system, we chose to focus on providing higher / more stable framerates to facilitate a more comfortable player experience, but we also had the opportunity to increase the resolution to show off the intricate details we include in our characters and set pieces," he says.

As to what Yokoyama himself is most excited for in the next-gen version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, it's the lightning-quick loading times. "It's nearly instantaneous; there's not even time to read the loading screen tips!" he teases.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is due to release November 10 on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The PS5 version will release on March 2.

