Xbox Series X Quick Resume demo shows fast switching between multiple games running at the same time

Microsoft has released a tech demo to show off the new Quick Resume feature coming to the Xbox Series X.

The demo shows the Series X switching between multiple games in a "suspended state" which enables you to pick up where you left off during a play session without having to sit through lengthy loading times.

"Quick Resume enables players to seamlessly switch between multiple titles from a suspended state almost instantly," the demo description reads, "returning you to where you were and what you were doing, without waiting through long loading screens."

As you can see in the demo, the Series X is able to switch between backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles like Cave to Xbox One games like Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and Ori and the Will of the Wisps with ease. It's currently not clear what the maximum number of games you can have on the go will be, but the demo shows five different games running at the same time.

The feature is "powered by the technical capabilities and the innovative Xbox Velocity Architecture Engine in the Xbox Series X." The new console architecture features a custom 1TB SSD and CPU that is said to unlock "new speed and performance capabilities through a groundbreaking combination of hardware."

The Quick Resume demo comes just after Xbox released a wealth of information about the next-gen console, including a tech demo of the Xbox Series X's fast loading times , more details about the new controller for the console, and the size and specs of the Xbox Series X (which is thankfully not the same size as a fridge).

Catching up on all of the latest next-gen console news? Here's 10 key bits of info you need to know about the Xbox Series X.