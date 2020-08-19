Xbox Series X dashboard video boasts improved social sharing and streamlined UI

A new video shows off the Xbox Series X dashboard, including improved social sharing functions and a completely redesigned AI. Check out the video in full above.

"One of our biggest goals is always to make sure that our players on Xbox get into their games super quickly," says program manager Caterina Macedo. Head of research and design, Chris Novak, expands upon that saying, "The Xbox Velocity architecture and Quick Resume systems maximize that time you can actually spend playing when you're sitting in front of the console." Just how fast? Well, the Xbox Series X home screen loads over 15% faster upon booting up the console, and it's almost a third faster to load the home screen when returning from a game.

The design of the Xbox Series X dashboard is overall more streamlined and cleaner than the Xbox One UI. The Home, Guide, and Store sections (the most visited areas on the Xbox dashboard) haven't just been redesigned, but they will have a reduced footprint on the Xbox Series X, maximizing the console's horsepower available to games - the improvements have been crammed into nearly 40% less memory than in its predecessor.

Perhaps the most important aspect of the Xbox Series X dashboard is the improved social sharing functionality, which will allow players to capture game footage that will be instantly sent to their phone. From the video, it seems like the capture will appear on your phone immediately with a "Share" button option for social networks like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. As someone who likes to share their Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone kills quite often, this is a great feature, as the current setup requires me opening up my Xbox app, navigating to the "Capture" section, and finding what I want to share (and that's after a lengthy period of time between capturing the footage and it uploading to my phone).