Ghost of Tsushima-esque slasher Trek to Yomi leads Xbox Game Pass May lineup

Microsoft has confirmed the latest games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May, including the striking, black-and-white samurai platformer, Trek to Yomi.

Trek to Yomi comes courtesy of publisher Devolver Digital, and hits Xbox Game Pass the day it releases on May 5. Built by the modern Shadow Warrior devs at Flying Wild Hog, Trek to Yomi is a side-scrolling slasher inspired by classic samurai films. Think of Ghost of Tsushima crossing over with Limbo, and you’ve got the general idea.

Also on May 5, we’re getting Citizen Sleeper, a cyberpunk RPG that aims to offer the flexibility and open-ended storytelling of tabletop role-playing games.

If you want something you can play right now, there’s Loot River, a game the developers themselves describe as a mix of Dark Souls and Tetris. You reshape your arenas as you fight by moving the Tetrominoes that make up the dungeon floors.

While it’s still a long wait until Eiyuden Chronicle, the Kickstarter-funded spiritual successor to classic JRPG Suikoden, finally launches, we are getting a spin-off with Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a side-scrolling action RPG that will be available on May 10.

Those are all day one releases, but Game Pass has a couple of cult classics you may have missed out on, too. If you need a bit more of that anime aesthetic, May 10 will see the launch of Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, a wild visual novel that splits the difference between Phoenix Wright and Saw. On the same day, we’ll also get This War of Mine: Final Cut, a somber war story where you simply try to survive as a civilian in a city under siege.

Xbox Game Pass May 2022 games:

Loot River (Cloud + Console + PC) - May 3

Trek to Yomi (Cloud + Console + PC) - May 5

Citizen Sleeper (Cloud + Console + PC) - May 5

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud + Console + PC) - May 10

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud + Console + PC) - May 10

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud + Console + PC) - May 10

NHL 22 (Console) - May 12

That list doesn’t include FIFA 22 or Battlefield 2042, though both games were recently seen on the Microsoft Store with Xbox Game Pass branding. Since both titles are published by EA, whose EA Play service is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it’s likely we’ll see them both on the subscription service eventually, but Microsoft and EA have yet to make an official announcement.

Check out our guide to the best games on Xbox Game Pass if you're looking to make the most out of the subscription.