X-Men: Onslaught Revelation brings the '90s villain back to prey on mutantkind's next generation

By

Heroes Reborn was revived this year, and now its time for Onslaught

X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Krakoa has welcomed both friend and foe to the mutant sanctuary, but that open-door policy has also let something dangerous creep in - Onslaught.

September 22's X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1 one-shot picks up right after August 18's Way of X #5 as Nightcrawler discovers Onslaught simmering beneath the surface of the mutant nation.

Check out this unlettered preview of X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1 by writer Si Spurrier, artist Bob Quinn, and colorist Java Tartaglia:

Image 1 of 3

X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1 unlettered preview

Image 2 of 3

X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 3 of 3

X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Onslaught is a '90s X-Men villain created when the darkest parts of Magneto and Professor X's minds merged together and became their own separate, sentient being. Thought destroyed for decades, it recently popped up in Way of X as lurking on Krakoa - invading and subliminally influencing and implanting itself in mutants at their weakest moments.

Onslaught returns in the wake of the Hellfire Gala and the murder of the Scarlet Witch. The younger mutants have a different view of life and death given the newfound ability for mutantkind to resurrect each other, leading them to hold a bleakly humorous Hellfire Gala afterparty called the Cruci-ball.

"The Cruci-ball is what happens when a bunch of youngsters - whose minds have been gently but firmly steered in a particularly dark direction - decide that dying, and indeed killing, is a perfectly reasonable way to have fun," Spurrier told ComicBook.com. "Whether you think that's crazy or not, both notions are based on the idea that resurrection is a standard and predictable part of a mutant's life.

"...and, it turns out, thanks to Onslaught, they're completely and utterly wrong about that," Spurrier added. "It's gonna be murder on the dancefloor…"

Giuseppe Camuncoli has drawn the primary cover for X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1, with a variant cover by Federico Vicentini. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 2

X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1 covers

Image 2 of 2

X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men: Onslaught Revelation #1 goes on sale on September 22.

Keep track of this and all the new X-Men comics, graphic novels, collections, and more in 2021 and beyond. 

Chris Arrant
Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.