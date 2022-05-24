X-Men Hellfire Gala 2022 - who dressed Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Doom?

Marvel's second annual Hellfire Gala is coming in July and with it X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, a 72-page one-shot special by Gerry Duggan, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka that will try to up the ante on 2021's inaugural event.

2021's Hellfire Gala featured the X-Men changing the face of the solar system by terraforming Mars and claiming it as a mutant homeworld. So how do you get bigger than that?

Marvel isn't saying yet, but will reveal every superhero on the planet ... or is that planets(?) ... are invited to witness the "radical transformation" the X-Men will try to bring to the Marvel Universe. And based on the Hellfire Gala designs by Russell Dauterman Marvel Comics is showing off, "every superhero on the planet" includes Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Black Widow, She-Hulk, and likely more.

The Hellfire Gala is modeled after New York's annual Met Gala, which has overtaken the Oscars as the red carpet fashion event for the style elite. Krakoa's version is a green carpet, however.

Dauterman will contribute 11 new looks, many of which will also be featured on variant covers throughout June.

Here's a gallery of Dauterman's 2022 designs:

This year, when an uninvited guest crashes the event, chaos ensues that will cause cracks in the foundation of Krakoa and lead into 2022's uber-Marvel event Judgment Day by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti, a three-way showdown between the Avengers, Eternals, and the X-Men.

The uninvited guest seems to be the robotic incarnation of Moira MacTaggert from Omega-Wolverine's timeline, who plans to crash the event by possessing Mary Jane Watson, an invited guest due to her role as a human brand ambassador for Krakoa's "miracle medicines."

Here's a look at all the covers released by Marvel for the special, including a new variant cover by Artgerm, and previously revealed covers by Arthur Adams, Carlos Gomez, and Nick Dragotta.

2022's special will also reveal the new core X-Men team lineup including the winner of the fan vote.

"Last summer your host Emma Frost invited you to celebrate Krakoa with some fireworks. This year, it's about celebrating mutantdom's friendship with humanity," Duggan explains in Marvel's announcement. "Once again, we have a murderer's row of talent crafting a one-shot with revelations that will chart the biggest stories in the Marvel Universe. All that, and meet a new team of X-Men."

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 goes on sale July 13. The event will also be accompanied by Hellfire Gala variant covers on 20 titles in June but artists like Dauterman, Carmen Carnero, Iban Coello, Chris Bachalo, Jen Bartel, Mateus Manhanini, Mahmud Asrar, Miguel Mercado, Meghan Hetrick, InHyuk Lee, and Eric D'Urso.

Check out a gallery of those previously released covers along with a new Namor cover by Chris Bachalo for Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 along with the full list of variants:

