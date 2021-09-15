Move over Captain America - meet Captain Krakoa of the X-Men

You've heard of Captain America, but in December, you'll meet Captain Krakoa - a new mutant superhero debuting in X-Men #6 from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Pepe Larraz, with a mission to protect the world from evil just like his American counterpart.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But the debut of Captain Krakoa - whoever they are - also brings some controversy, as it seems as though not everyone on the newly-formed X-Men team is totally on board with the new superhero.

"Whatever happened to Captain Krakoa?" asks the solicitation text for X-Men #6, which also points out the mystery surrounding Captain Krakoa's identity, and Cyclops' reluctance to accept the new hero as a member of the X-Men.

Duggan sheds a bit of light on Captain Krakoa's mission, explaining that, like the new incarnation of the X-Men, Captain Krakoa is a hero for the whole world - not just mutantkind.

"The Heroes of Krakoa have another gift to their home planet: a selfless hero from the shores of Krakoa who will defend Earth to their last dying breath," Duggan tells ComicBook, who previewed the cover of X-Men #6 and its accompanying solicitation text.

What's interesting is, both Duggan and the solicitation text seem to be setting up a key mystery around the true identity of Captain Krakoa and what it will mean for the X-Men. Though Captain Krakoa's powers haven't been revealed, the cover of X-Men #6 apparently shows them in flight, while also depicting a well-built, apparently male character.

X-Men #6 is due out in December. Watch for Marvel's full December 2021 solicitations coming later this month on Newsarama.

