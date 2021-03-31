X-Men #20 delayed, with 8-week break between issues

By

After a kicker of an issue with today's X-Men #19, you're going to be waiting awhile for more

X-Men
(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu/Sunny Gho (Marvel Comics))

For those reading X-Men, you're going to have to wait a bit longer than usual for the next issue: eight weeks to be exact.

Following today's X-Men #19, the next issue - X-Men #20 -  has been delayed until May 26.

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu/Sunny Gho (Marvel Comics))

Today's issue left the mutant team pretty much where they were prior to this two-part story, with the exception of Wolverine and Synch. Spoilers if we say much else, though.

Marvel already gave X-Men a break from the regular monthly schedule by soliciting no new issue for April, and today they decided to push back X-Men #20 from May 12 to May 26.

The publisher hasn't specified the reason for this change, however this delayed issue is the last before the marathon 'Hellfire Gala' event across the X-Men line in June 2021.

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu/Sunny Gho (Marvel Comics))

The X-Men title will be undergoing a big change as a result of 'Hellfire Gala,' with a formalized X-Men team for the first time in years and a new series artist.

"We've put out over a year of comics called X-Men that never actually had an official 'team' with a roster," X-Men group editor Jordan D. White told Newsarama recently. "From a certain point of view, all Krakoan citizens are X-Men. But officially, there hasn't been a proper team with that name since we ended the Uncanny run. 

"Scott and Jean are about to change that in a big way - the first Krakoan X-Men team will debut to the world at the Hellfire Gala and burst forth in a big way just afterwards," White continued.

Keep apprised of all the new X-Men comics, graphic novels, and collections in 2021 and beyond.

Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.