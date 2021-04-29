Wreckfest PS5 trailer is car-smashing 4K action

The Wreckfest PS5 version is officially one of the free PS Plus games for May, and a new trailer shows off the upgraded car carnage you can look forward to once it arrives.
The trailer for the new-gen version of Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last takes you on a crash course of the new features coming to PS5. Here's a quick bullet list of everything Bugbear Entertainment and THQ Nordic have revealed for the Wreckfest PS5 version so far.
- 60 FPS
- 4K resolution
- Faster loading times
- Enhanced lighting
- Improved visual effects
- 24-player multiplayer
- Controller haptic feedback
Wreckfest has been available on previous-gen consoles since 2019 (the PC version had an extensive early access period which ended with a full release in 2018), but its arrival on PS Plus will also mark its new-gen debut. If you aren't subscribed to PS Plus, you'll be able to pick up Wreckfest on PS5 by itself starting on June 1 as a $40 purchase, or as a $10 upgrade if you already own the PS4 version.
Wreckfest initially debuted as Bugbear Entertainment's Next Car Game. The studio behind the FlatOut games returned to the physics-based, destruction-ridden racing space with gusto, letting players compete in knock-down, drag-out races or abandon all pretense and simply slam into each other until their cars stopped working in demolition derby events. And now you get to enjoy all those smashed-up car parts in 4K and at 60 frames per second on PS5.
See what else is coming with our big guide to upcoming PS5 games.