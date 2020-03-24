WRC 9 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X after current-gen launch

The next entry in the World Rally Championship series has been announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, with a release on next-gen consoles coming at a later date.

WRC 9 will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via the Epic Games Store) September 3, but we don't yet have a firm release date for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch. Developer KT Racing revealed an announcement trailer and a slew of related details on the official WRC website.

"The introduction of new-generation gaming consoles is a wonderfully exciting step and we’re delighted WRC 9 will be the first rally game to become available to gamers on such platforms," said WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla.

Further, it's been revealed that WRC 9 will feature three new rallies, each presenting different terrains to navigate and scenery to take in. Kenya's Safari Rally, for instance, includes "tough gravel special stages," while New Zealand's North Island boasts "beautiful flowing roads," and Japan's rally presents "challenging asphalt tests."

You'll also be able to race through classic WRC tracks and choose from over 50 available drivers. WRC 9 also boasts improvements to career mode, with a stronger focus on a realistic rally car experience and real-world WRC events. Apparently, the devs have been tweaking mechanics like suspension, braking, and weight-transfer to more closely mimic the feel of real-life racing.